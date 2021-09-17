Sussex travel: your morning update, Friday 17 September

Delays are anticipated around the Goodwood race course due to road closures in anticipation of Goodwood Revival, which will be held until Sunday (September 19).

Mains work on Lansdowne Road, in Hove, has led to the creation of a single alternative line traffic route.

Construction on the A259 Kingsroad, westbound between Brills Lane and Western Street, has closed a number of lanes between Brighton and Hove.

Traffic news

A single alternate line traffic route has been set up on the Highway at Lewes Road, on the A270.

There have been reports of queuing traffic on Barnhord Road, A259, going both ways near Coneyburrow Lane outside Little Common, due to an accident involving two vehicles.