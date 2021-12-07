Sussex travel: Your morning update for Tuesday, December 7

Sussex traffic and travel

There is an ongoing incident on the A22 near Boship roundabout at Lower Dicker affecting the A22 northbound and A271 westbound.

The Stagecoach 51 service at 6.10am and 6.50am between Selsey and Chichester is unable to run due to driver sickness.

In Eastbourne from today until Friday (December 10) Lindfield Road will be closed between 9.00am–2.30pm each day. During this time Stagecoach bus services will be on diversion. More information

For Southern Rail there’s a points failure at Bognor Regis which will cause disruption to trains to and from Bognor Regis. You’ll need to check journey planners before you set off for the station as trains may be cancelled and you may have to change trains.

As Storm Barra passes over the UK, there is a yellow weather warning in place for strong winds from 9am–11.59pm. This could cause travel disruption.

If you live near the railway, secure any trampolines or garden furniture that may blow onto the railway.