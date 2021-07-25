Sussex travel: Your morning update for Sunday, July 25
Here is your morning travel update for Sussex on Sunday, July 25.
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 9:14 am
Slow moving traffic was seen this morning on the A259 heading towards The Body Shop Roundabout from Mill Lane Roundabout due to long-term construction.
Dane Road in Seaford was blocked both ways this morning by a broken down vehicle.
Traffic was also seen on the A264 both to and from the Bewbush Manor Roundabout.
There was heavy traffic on the A2300, both east and westbound, either side of the Cuckfield Road Roundabout.
Delays are expected on Beachy Head Road tomorrow, July 26, as stop and go boards will be used for three minute intervals while filming takes place.