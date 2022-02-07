Sussex travel: Your morning update for Monday, February 7

Here’s your morning Sussex travel update for Monday, February 7.

Heavy traffic has been seen on the A27 eastbound approaching Chichester Bypass.

Delays are also expected on the Chichester Bypass due to a build-up of traffic.

Traffic news

There are roadworks on the A27 in both directions between the junctions with the A294 Arundel West and the A29 North.

Potential disruption is expected until 11pm tomorrow (Tuesday, February 8).

Motorists could face delays on the A2011 westbound approaching Hazelwick Avenue in Crawley because of a build-up of traffic.