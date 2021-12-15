Sussex travel: Your evening update for Wednesday, December 15
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 5:16 pm
Football at the Amex stadium tonight Brighton v Wolves (kick off: 7.30pm). Delays are likely on all approaches to the stadium at Falmer including the A23 southbound and A27 eastbound from Patcham.
In Hove, B2185 The Drive is partly blocked by a broken down bus around the B2066 Church Road.
A259 at Lancing there are emergency roadworks with temporary lights which continue to cause long delays especially westbound there is queuing traffic from before the Ropetackle roundabout in Shoreham – A27 westbound is queuing from just after Holmbush, Shoreham.