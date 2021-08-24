Sussex travel: Your evening update for Tuesday, August 24
Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Tuesday, August 24.
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 5:37 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 6:22 pm
In Chichester, Hunston Road is closed both ways due to an ongoing incident between the Whyke roundabout and the Pagham Road roundabout. Police are attending.
The A23 southbound between Bolney and the A27 Patcham interchange in Brighton is closed tonight from 8pm until 6am tomorrow (Wednesday, August 25).