Sussex travel: Your evening update for Thursday January 27

Sussex traffic and travel

A27 Chichester Bypass is queuing both ways between the Portfield and Bognor Bridge roundabouts.

A27 westbound is slow and queuing traffic from Shoreham flyover through to the Manor roundabout in Lancing.

A264 at Warnham Horsham there are delays both ways through the roadworks.

A2100 London Road Battle roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays.

A273 Clayton Hill Pyecombe is closed both ways tonight from 8pm until 5.30am tomorrow (Friday, January 27).

A26 is closed both ways tonight from 8pm until 6am tomorrow (Friday, January 27) between the Beddingham roundabout in Lewes and Newhaven. There is a diversion in both directions via the A27, Falmer Road, Warren Road, Wilson Avenue and A259.

A27 westbound is closed tonight between Shoreham A283 junction and the Manor roundabout in Lancing from 8pm until 6am tomorrow (Friday, January 27). There is a diversion via the A283 southbound, A259 westbound and A2025 Grinstead Lane northbound.