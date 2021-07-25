Sussex travel: Your evening update for Sunday, July 25

Heavy traffic has been seen on the A27 eastbound heading towards Fishbourne Roundabout, Chichester.

Delays have also been seen on the M23, north and southbound, between the M25 and Crawley.

There is slow moving traffic on the A22, both directions, from South Godstone to Blindley Heath.

Traffic news

Ongoing roadworks by Drusillas Park in Alfriston has also led to traffic on the A27.

Heavy traffic has been seen on the A259 westbound between Brighton Pier and Hove.