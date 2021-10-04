Sussex travel: Your evening update for Monday, October 4

Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Monday, October 4.

Heavy traffic has been seen on the A27 westbound near Coldean and approaching the junction with Sompting Road, Worthing.

The A259 southbound is also experiencing slow-moving traffic between the roundabouts in Drayton and North Bersted.

Traffic news

Traffic has been seen on the Chichester Bypass southbound between Portfield Roundabout and Bognor Road Roundabout.

There is also traffic on the A27 eastbound between Alfriston and Polegate due to ongoing roadworks.