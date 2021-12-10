Sussex travel: your evening update for Friday, December 10

Very slow traffic has been reported on Chichester Road, in Bognor Regis, Eastbound from Drayton Lane to Elbridge Avenue.

Delays of six minutes and increasing have been reported on Portfield Roundabout between it and Chichester Roundabout.

Queueing traffic has been reported on The Causeway outside Arundel, with delays of up to nine minutes expected.

Sussex Travel

Very slow traffic has been reported on the A284 Lyminster Road around the A259 Westminster Road.

Delays of up to six minutes have been reported on the Sompting Bypass west bound between the A27 Upper Brighton Road and the A27 Warren Road. Average speed is ten miles per hour.

Queueing traffic has been reported both ways on Sompting Road. Congestion is also being reported on Offington Corner outside West Durrington.

Delays of five minutes have been reported on the A27 Upper Brighton Road between the A270 Upper Shoreham Road and first avenue. the average speed is 15 mph.

Slow traffic has been reported on the A259 High Street Bridge near Old Shoreham Road.

Slow traffic has also been reported on Old Shoreham Road itself.

Very slow traffic is being reported on King's Road in Brighton, near the i360 and The Pier.

Traffic is queuing on Falmer Road, near Warren Road. Delays are being reported up to the traffic lights in central Woodingdean.

Very slow traffic has also been reported on the A27, near the Southerham Roundabout.

In Hailsham, very slow traffic has been reported on the A259, both ways between Ersham Road and George Street.

In Eastbourne, traffic is queuing on all approaches to the Rodmill roundabout.

Traffic is also queuing on Little Common Road in Bexhill.

Traffic is very slow on the A22 Eastbourne Road, between Lingfield Road and Copthorne Road.