Sussex travel report

Network Rail is investigating reports of debris on the track between Brighton and Lewes.

According to Southern Rail, London Road, Brighton; Moulsecoomb and Falmer currently have no services running in the Lewes and Eastbourne direction: If you're at one of these stations, heading towards Lewes & Eastbourne, you'll need to travel via Brighton / Wivelsfield or use local buses.

On the roads in East Sussex, a pedestrian and a lorry have been involved in a collision on Hollingdean Road at Freehold Terrace. There is congestion to Lewes Road and Roedale Road.

A van and a cyclist have also reportedly collided on A2038 King George Vi Avenue. There is a partial road closure at Goldstone Crescent / Hangleton Road. Congestion has been reported towards the A27 / Dyke Road Avenue, and back to Hangleton.

In West Sussex, meanwhile, 'severe delays' have been reported on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Crockhurst Hill and A27. Average speed five mph.

There is reportedly two miles of queueing traffic eastbound from A24 Findon Road (Offington Corner) to Sompting Road. Traffic is also slow westbound at Lyons Farm, and from the Grove Lodge Roundabout.

According to traffic reports, there are also delays near Storrington, on A24 London Road northbound at A283 The Pike (Washington Roundabout).

In Chichester, there is queueing traffic on A27 eastbound at A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).