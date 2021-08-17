Sussex travel: Morning update for Tuesday, August 17
Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Tuesday, August 17.
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 7:15 am
Near Worthing, there are active roadworks on the A27 westbound between the junctions with the A24 North and the A280. Drivers should expect disruption until 11.59pm on Thursday August 19.
On the A259 between the junctions with the A27 and the A269 Bexhill West roadworks are planned from 8am today until 11pm on August 18.
Southern Rail Thames link service update for Dorking, Three Bridges, Crawley and Horsham until August 22 – Rail replacement bus details are available at: https://ojp.nationalrail.co.uk/service/planjourney/search