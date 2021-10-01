Sussex traffic update: Friday, October 1

Chihester's Whyke Road remains closed between Langdale Avenue and the A27 Chichester bypass due to gas works.

Traffic is slow and queuing on Stockbridge Road up to the roundabout this morning.

In Worthing there is a speed restriction of 40 mph in place due to long-term construction on A259 Littlehampton Road both ways between the Body Shop Roundabout and A280 Angmering Bypass.

On Rusper Road roundabout in Littlehaven, Horsham, one lane is closed due to construction on A264 at the roundabout

There are temporary traffic signals in place due to construction on Ifield Avenue at A23 Crawley Avenue.

In Crowborough, there is queueing traffic on A26 Eridge Road both ways around the Esso Garage.

Cavendish Place in Eastbourne has been closed while resurfacing works take place today.