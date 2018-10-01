Sussex traffic round up: temporary lights cause delays

Here is a round up of the traffic across Sussex this morning.

Chichester: Slow traffic on A259 The Hornet Westbound from B2144 Oving Road to A286 Saint Pancras. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

Bognor Regis: Slow traffic on B2259 Chichester Road at Chalcraft Lane. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

Slow traffic on A259 Chichester Road at Elbridge Avenue. Traffic is slow near to the roundabout.

Worthing: Queueing traffic on A24 Warren Road both ways from A27 Crockhurst Hill (Offington Corner) to A27 Grove Lodge Roundabout (Grove Lodge Roundabout).

Queueing traffic on A27 Sompting Bypass both ways from A24 Warren Road (Grove Lodge Roundabout) to Sompting Road. In patches.

Slow traffic on A283 Steyning Bypass both ways from Horsham Road to Clays Hill. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

Slow traffic on A24 Findon Bypass at A280 Long Furlong (Findon Roundabout). Traffic is slow approaching the roundabout.

Queueing traffic on A24 London Road at A283 The Pike.

Brighton: Queueing traffic on A23 London Road Southbound at Carden Avenue. Affecting traffic heading into Brighton.

North Sussex: Queueing traffic on A24 Clark’s Green Roundabout Southbound from A29 Ockley Road (Beare Green Roundabout) to Rusper Road (Clark’s Green Roundabout).

Eastbourne: Queueing traffic on A27 Lewes Road Westbound from Brown Jack Avenue to The Street. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation around Selmeston which is backing westbound traffic up to Polegate, eastbound is slow moving through Selmeston only.

Queueing traffic on A259 Westbound at A27 (Pevensey Roundabout).

Hailsham: Queueing traffic on A22 Boship Roundabout Northbound at A267 (Boship Roundabout).

Hastings: Queueing traffic on A2100 around B2092 Queensway. Traffic is queueing around Beauport holiday park.