Sussex rail closures: this is what you need to know if you are travelling on Southern Rail on Saturday

Engineering work is taking place at various locations along the rail network in and around Sussex. Here’s what you need to know.

Amended service between Havant and Brighton:

Due to engineering work taking place between Barnham and Ford rail stations, some lines are closed.

The works are expected to disrupt trains today and tomorrow.

Trains to and from Brighton will not run all the way between Portsmouth Harbour and Brighton.

Buses will replace trains between Arundel/Angmering and Littlehampton/Barnham.

Travelling to London Victoria?

Trains going into and out of London are also affected by engineering work today and tomorrow.

Works are taking place between Balham and Selhurst on Saturday and between London Victoria and Clapham Junction on Sunday, closing various lines.

Today a reduced service will operate to and from London Victoria, with most services running to and from London Bridge.

On Sunday, buses will replace trains between London Victoria and Clapham Junction/London Bridge and between Balham and East Croydon.

Customers are advised to use alternative services to and from London Bridge.

Valid rail tickets will be accepted on London Underground between London Victoria and London Bridge/London Blackfriars.

Southeastern services are not affected by these engineering works.

What should I do if I’m not sure?

The best course of action is to check your specific train is running, and the route it will take before you leave.

Visit the Southern website for more information.