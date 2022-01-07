A major East Sussex road has reopened following a serious collision at Sedlescombe. The A21 was closed both ways between the B2089 near Whatlington and the B2244 near Sedlescombe at around 2.30pm on Thursday. Hastings Police wrote on Twitter in the early hours of this morning: "We'd like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while emergency services responded to the incident."

This morning, there have been reports of a collision involving a deer in Danehill. Traffic is said to be coping well despite the incident on A275 London Road.

Elsewhere, emergency roadworks could cause traffic delays at Peacehaven. Four-way temporary lights have replaced the regular traffic lights until further notice at the A259 junction with Telscombe Cliffs Way.

Multiple road traffic incidents have been reported across Sussex.

Meanwhile, in West Sussex, a crash has been reported in West Broyle, Chichester.

Two cars have reportedly collided on B2178 Old Broyle Road near Brandy Hole Lane. Traffic is said to be coping well.

Elsewhere in Chichester, heavy traffic has been reported on the A27 Chichester Bypass at the A259 (Bognor Bridge roundabout).

There is slow traffic on A27 eastbound on the approach to A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne roundabout).

There is also slow traffic on the A27 in Worthing, both ways from A24 Findon Road (Offington Corner) to Sompting Road.