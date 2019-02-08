Storm Erik: Tree on tracks at Robertsbridge closes Hastings to London Charing Cross line

A fallen tree on the tracks has closed train services between Hastings and Tunbridge Wells.

Southeastern, which runs the route via Battle, Tunbridge Wells and London’s Charing Cross, said the tree is blocking the line in the Robertsbridge area.

The company said its staff are currently at the scene and are working to remove the tree, brought down by today’s high winds.

Earlier another tree fell on the line in the Frant area, which also disrupted services.

Southeastern said trains are currently suspended until after 4.30pm.

It added that replacement buses are running between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings.