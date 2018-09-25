St Leonards rail death treated as ‘non-suspicious’

Officers investigating the death of a man who was hit by a train in St Leonards ten days ago are treating it as ‘non-suspicious’, British Transport Police (BTP) has confirmed.

Shortly before 8pm on Saturday, September 15, BTP officers were called to St Leonards Warrior Square station following a report of a person being struck by a train.

Police and paramedics attended but a man was pronounced dead at the scene, a BTP spokesman confirmed.

On Tuesday (September 25), ten days after the incident, a BTP spokesman said the incident was non-suspicious and they would not be identifying the person.

The spokesman had previously said officers were making enquiries to establish how the man came to be on the tracks but did not provide details of any conclusions.

The spokesman also said a file was being prepared for the coroner.

Train services between Hastings and Bexhill were suspended on the evening of September 15 while invesigations were carried out.

Read more:

Man dies after being hit by train in St Leonards

Passengers were ‘rude and vile’ to Bexhill station attendant after rail death

Hastings council employee drove passengers home from Tunbridge Wells after rail death