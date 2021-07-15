St Leonards man remains in critical condition after fatal collision on A27
Police are continuing their appeal for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A27 near Pevensey.
Emergency services were called to the scene at the point where Hankham Hall Road crosses the A27, at around 7.30pm on Friday (July 9).
Sadly, a 35-year-old woman from Bexhill who was a passenger in the white Ford Fiesta ST was declared dead at the scene, Sussex Police said.
The driver, a 37-year-old man from St Leonards, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition, a spokesman for Sussex Police said today (Thursday, July 15).
Officers investigating the collision are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to come forward. They would particularly like to speak to anyone with dash cam footage who was driving between Falmer and Pevensey between 6.45pm and 7.30pm on July 9.
Anyone with any information or footage is urged to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Stark.