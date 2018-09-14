St Leonards bus stop to be closed for a week

The bus stop opposite St Leonards Warrior Square railway station will be closed for a week, according to Stagecoach.

The bus stop, in London Road, will closed on Tuesday (September 18) while SGN carry out works to install a new gas main connection.

Stagecoach said the nearest available bus stop for services towards Silverhill is located adjacent to Christchurch, in London Road.

In a statement issued to its website, Stagecoach said: “We regret any inconvenience caused as a result of this bus stop closure which is beyond our control, Please follow @StagecoachSE on Twitter for regular service updates.”