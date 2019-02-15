St Leonards bus collision - granddaughter thanks people who helped nan, 72

The granddaughter of a 72-year-old woman who suffered serious injuries in a collision with a bus has thanked those who responded quickly to help her nan.

The woman, named as Kathleen from Eastbourne, was in collision with a Stagecoach bus at the junction of the A259 Eversfield Place and the A2102 Warrior Square, St Leonards, at 2.45pm on Wednesday (February 13).

Kathleen’s granddaughter Chelsea Jadè said her nan suffered a broken eye socket and cheek bone as well as a bleed on the brain.

She was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, to receive further treatment.

Chelsea Jadè thanked the police, ambulance service and everyone who helped her nan following the incident. She added: “She has 43 great grandchildren/grandchildren who love her very much.

“We are a very big family who would love to say a great big thank you to all emergency services who responded so quick to help my nan.

“Also if anyone saw what happened could they please give me information.”

She asked people to contact her on her Facebook page which can be found here.

After the incident, a spokesman from Stagecoach said: “We can confirm that one of our buses was involved in an incident involving a pedestrian on the Warrior Square on Wednesday 13th February.

“Safety is our absolute priority and our thoughts are for the well-being of the lady involved.

“We’re currently investigating the matter in full to establish exactly what happened.”

