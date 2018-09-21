Speed restriction to be imposed on railway network

A speed restriction will be imposed on parts of the rail network this weekend due to the expected bad weather.

High winds and heavy rain are forecast for parts of the south east on Sunday, September 23, which may lead to disruption on the rails.

A spokesperson for Southeastern said: “As a precaution, a speed restriction will be imposed by Network Rail throughout most of Sunday across the Southeastern network.

“This is to ensure our passengers’ safety and minimise the risk of trains becoming damaged by fallen trees or other debris that may have been blown onto the tracks.

“Whilst we are expecting to run trains on all routes, except those affected by planned engineering work, the speed restriction will cause delays and journeys may take longer than usual. It may be necessary for us to cancel or amend some services and we’ll provide details of any changes as soon as possible.

“We would advise passengers planning to travel with us on Sunday to make sure they allow extra time to complete their journey and to check before they travel.”