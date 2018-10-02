Southeastern launches special rail offer – for one day only

Rail passengers can enjoy unlimited travel with Southeastern for no more than £20 this Saturday.

The firm will be offering a special, one-day promotional fare this Saturday (October 6), where travel on the day will cost no more than £20.

Southeastern

The Super Saturday ticket will allow unlimited travel for passengers everywhere and anywhere on the network, from the start to close of service for just £20.

The offer will allow passengers to hop-on-and-off their service and visit more than one leisure destination, at no extra cost. And what is more, the offer can be used alongside Southeastern’s ‘Kids for £1’ – meaning a family day out is more affordable than ever before.

For example, passengers will be saving £26.80 when travelling by train from London to Margate, and even greater savings can be made on multi-destination journeys, such as London to Canterbury and Broadstairs.

Diane Burke, commercial director, said: “Our Super Saturday ticket is one of the best ways to get out and about on the network, enabling passengers to explore as many of our networks’ exciting destinations as they are able to fit into a day. With both coastal and inland places to visit, we hope this exciting one-day offer will make it easier to enjoy the perfect Saturday for less.”

Visit https://www.southeasternrailway.co.uk/tickets/ways-to-save/super-saturday for more information.

The firm is also challenging passengers to try to travel through all the stations in one day, and ask them to upload your photos and videos to Twitter using #SESuperSaturday.

Tickets are now available online, on-train, or from any ticket office served by Southeastern.

