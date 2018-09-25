Queuing traffic causing delays on the roads

Queuing traffic in sections of the county is causing delays for motorists this morning (September 25).

In Chichester, there is slow traffic on A259 The Hornet both ways at Saint Agnes Place. These delays are due to the construction area where temporary traffic lights are in place.

There is also slow traffic on A27 Chichester bypass both ways from A259 (Fishbourne Roundabout) to A285 (Portfield Roundabout).

In Worthing, there are reports of queueing traffic on A24 Warren Road eastbound from A27 Crockhurst Hill (Offington Corner) to A27 Grove Lodge Roundabout (Grove Lodge Roundabout).

There is also queueing traffic on A27 both ways from A24 Warren Road (Grove Lodge Roundabout) to A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout).

According to traffic reports, queuing traffic has been reported on the A283 Steyning bypass both ways from Horsham Road to Clays Hill. Temporary traffic lights are in operation in the construction area.

In East Sussex, there is queueing traffic on the A27 Lewes Road westbound from Brown Jack Avenue to Alfriston Road (Drusilla’s Roundabout). The queues are in patches, affecting traffic from Polegate to Brighton.