Police investigating Hastings hit and run

Police are investigating a hit and run collision in Hastings.

A 50-year-old local man was treated at Conquest Hospital for cuts to his hip and abrasions to his hands and ear, after reporting having been hit by a car which did not stop, police said.

Police are appealing for witnesses

A police spokesman said the man was walking in Old London Road, Hastings, near the junction with Robertson Hill, at about 9.20pm on Sunday (March 24).

Police said he was discharged from hospital on the same evening.

A police spokesman said: “There is currently no description of the car and anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information, is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1280 of 24/03.”

