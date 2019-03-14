Police close Hastings road as trailer detaches from tractor

Police blocked Queensway after a trailer became detached from a tractor, a spokesman confirmed.

Traffic turning onto Queensway from Combe Valley Way was directed away from the scene down Crowhurst Road.

A police spokesman said the road was closed ‘briefly’ to allow the trailer to be reattached to a tractor from which it became detached.

Police believe the trailer had become detached on the B2092 Harley Shute Road.

Police said the trailer was blocking the middle of the road, though vehicles were able to pass by on either side.

