Police called to Hastings collision

Police were sent to the scene of a road traffic collision between a car and a post in Hastings on Wednesday (October 10).

Sussex Police said the collision happened at the top of Battle Road.

There were delays in the area, according to a police spokesman, while recovery attended the scene.

According to traffic reports, Battle Road was partially blocked.

Traffic reports suggested there was one vehicle involved.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said: “I can confirm we were called and attended the scene. However, no one required further hospital treatment.”