Plans submitted for car showroom in Hastings

Plans have been submitted for a car showroom and workshop in north-west Hastings.

Sea Change Sussex, a development company for the county, confirmed the application is for a potential development of the Bartletts SEAT business, which is currently based in Whitworth Road, Hastings.

The new showroom and workshop have been proposed for Sea Change’s North Queensway Innovation Park.

Sea Change Sussex said: “The business (Bartletts) is likely to need to move because the Queensway Gateway road, currently under construction, may need to go through its current site to join Sedlescombe Road North.

“The planning application is for a high-quality showroom, pedestrian and vehicle turning, car and cycle parking, hard and soft landscaping and utilities. It’s for a plot on the North Queensway Innovation Park to the north-east of the access road into the site.

“We previously gained planning permission for a development for Bartletts on a different part of the Innovation Park, but are now submitting this fresh application as it presents the opportunity for an improved scheme, giving Bartletts extra space for servicing electric and other alternative fuel vehicles as it looks to the future.”

The new showroom would employ 20 full-time members of staff, according to planning documents.

The plans – which include a proposed new car showroom and workshop, as well as associated uses including plant, pedestrian and vehicular circulation, car parking, cycle parking, hard and soft landscaping, and utilities – have been submitted to Rother District Council.

The site, described in planning documents as cleared woodland and scrub with patches of open grassland, is currently vacant.

