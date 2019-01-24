Person hit by train near Hastings

A person has been hit by a train, British Transport Police has confirmed

British Transport Police officers were called to the track near to St Leonards Warrior Square station following reports that a person had been hit by a train shortly before 12.30pm today (January 24).

Officers attended the scene with Sussex Police and the ambulance service.

A BTP spokesman said a person was taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious, BTP added.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said a car and an ambulance were sent to the scene.

He said a patient was treated for injuries which were ‘not believed to be serious’ before the patient was taken to Conquest Hospital for further treatment.

The incident caused major disruption between Bexhill and Ashford International until 3.30pm.

