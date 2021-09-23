Pedestrian injured in St Leonards car collision
A man was injured following a collision with a car in St Leonards.
Police said the incident happened in Blackman Avenue on Tuesday (September 21).
Paramedics were also called to the scene where the man was assessed and taken to the Conquest Hospital.
A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police were called at about 2pm to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.
“Officers attended and a man was taken to hospital with a suspected knee injury.”