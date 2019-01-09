One person in ‘serious condition’ following St Leonards collision

A collision has closed part of a main road in town this afternoon (Wednesday, January 9).

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition following the incident, which happened at around noon.

Filsham Road in St Leonards is closed from the junction with St Saviour’s Road to the junction with Bexhill Road.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance crews attended the scene following reports of a road traffic collision at approximately noon.

“One patient has been treated at the scene and was recently taken to Conquest Hospital in a serious condition.”