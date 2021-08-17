More Hastings bus service cancellations added to today’s list - this is why

The routes affected are the 20 and 21/21A.

@StagecoachSE tweeted at 12.02pm today (August 17): “#Hastings Some journeys on the 21/21A will be cancelled due to a shortage of available drivers.

“These journeys have been cancelled on the app and will not show on the real-time boards.”

Then cancellations to the 20 service were revealed later in the day:

@StagecoachSE tweeted: “#Hastings ⚠️ Due to a shortage of available staff the following journeys on Service 20 are cancelled today:

14:42 Silverhill - Ore Down Farm

15:33 Ore Down Farm - Mayfield Farm

16:28 Mayfield Farm - Ore Down Farm

17:36 Ore Down Farm - Mayfield Farm

18:29 Mayfield Farm - Rail Stn”

And:

