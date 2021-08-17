More Hastings bus service cancellations added to today’s list - this is why
Stagecoach South East says some Hastings buses are being cancelled.
The routes affected are the 20 and 21/21A.
@StagecoachSE tweeted at 12.02pm today (August 17): “#Hastings Some journeys on the 21/21A will be cancelled due to a shortage of available drivers.
“These journeys have been cancelled on the app and will not show on the real-time boards.”
Then cancellations to the 20 service were revealed later in the day:
@StagecoachSE tweeted: “#Hastings ⚠️ Due to a shortage of available staff the following journeys on Service 20 are cancelled today:
14:42 Silverhill - Ore Down Farm
15:33 Ore Down Farm - Mayfield Farm
16:28 Mayfield Farm - Ore Down Farm
17:36 Ore Down Farm - Mayfield Farm
18:29 Mayfield Farm - Rail Stn”
And:
“#Hastings ⚠️ Due to a shortage of available staff the following journeys on Service 20 are cancelled today:
16:43 Silverhill - Mayfield Farm
16:58 Mayfield Farm - Ore Down Farm
18:05 Ore Down Farm - Mayfield Farm”