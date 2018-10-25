‘Man on tracks’ disrupts trains between Eastbourne, Hastings and Ashford

Train services in the area were severely disrupted this afternoon (Thursday, October 25) after a man was spotted on the tracks in Hastings, police said.

All lines were blocked at around noon as emergency services were called to the scene at Hastings station.

Lines have since reopened but delays are still expected to affect some services.

A spokeswoman for British Transport Police (BTP) said: “BTP were called to Hastings station at 11.30am today following concerns for the safety of a man on the tracks.

“Officers attended and the man was safely removed from the tracks and taken to a place of safety. No arrests were made.”

