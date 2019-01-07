Man falls from moped in Hastings road

A man is ‘conscious and breathing’ after falling from his moped in Hastings, according to Sussex Police.

Officers were called to Tile Barn Road at 3.14pm today (January 7) after reports of the incident.

A police spokesman said a man fell off his moped adding he is ‘conscious and breathing’.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) was heading to the scene, police added.

Police said no other vehicle appeared to be involved and the road had not been closed.

Traffic reports show slow traffic between Church Wood Drive and Gresley Road.

The Stagecoach service 20 has been affected by the incident, reports suggest.

