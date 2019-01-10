Man dies after St Leonards road collision

A motorist has died following a road collision in St Leonards.

Police said the 91-year-old suffered a ‘medical episode’ while at the wheel.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Shortly after noon yesterday (Wednesday, January 9) police were called to Filsham Road, St Leonards, where a silver Ford Fiesta had left the carriageway and collided with a fence.

“The incident happened 146 metres north of the road’s junction with St Saviour’s Road, and led to Filsham Road being closed to traffic for some two hours.

“The car’s driver, a 91-year-old local man, had suffered a medical episode while at the wheel.

“He was taken by ambulance to the Conquest Hospital, St Leonards, where sadly he later died.

“No other vehicles or people were involved.”