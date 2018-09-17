Man dies after being hit by train in St Leonards

Officers are making enquiries to establish how a man who was hit by a train came to be on the railway tracks.
Shortly before 8pm on Saturday evening (September 15), British Transport Police officers were called to St Leonards Warrior Square station following a report of a person being struck by a train.
Police and paramedics attended but a man was pronounced dead at the scene, a BTP spokesman confirmed.
The spokesman added: “His family have been informed.
“Officers are continuing to make enquiries to establish how the man came to be on the tracks. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Services between Hastings and Bexhill were suspended after the line became blocked just after 8pm.
Southern Rail said a person had been hit by a train and emergency services had shut the line to carry out investigations.
Replacement bus services were put on between Hastings and Ashford International while the line remained closed.
