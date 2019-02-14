Main road through St Leonards to close for seven nights

A main road in St Leonards will be closed for seven nights to allow improvement work to be carried out.

The A21 London Road will be closed to through traffic between 8pm and 6am from Battle Road (outside Asda) to Bohemia Road, for carriageway resurfacing.

The work will start on Monday, February 25 and is expected to last for seven nights, with no weekend working.

An East Sussex Highways spokesman says temporary two-way lights will be set up allowing access in and out of Asda from Battle Road, and that a suitable diversion will be put in place.

The spokesman added: “The road will be closed to through traffic. This is for your safety and the safety of our workers. If you do need vehicle access then please discuss this with the team on site.

“We will try to give access where we can but there may be long delays whilst we make the area safe. We will always allow access for emergency vehicles. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

“If it rains, we might be delayed in our works. We will keep you updated with any changes via advance warning signs.

“Please park your vehicle off road or in another location, otherwise your vehicle may be towed away. There will be ‘no parking’ signs and cones on site to advise where parking is restricted.

“We apologise if our works cause disruption to your bus service. Please check with the bus company for any alterations to the service during this time.”

