Look out for steam train coming to Hastings on Saturday July 10

The LNER class B1 engine, 61306 Mayflower, is scheduled to haul the Southend East to Hastings trip, which is run by operating company Steam Dreams.

The locomotive is first scheduled to be at Eastbourne’s Platform 2 at 12.32pm and is to leave for Hastings at 12.52pm.

There is a scheduled stop at Norman’s Bay at 1.08pm, leaving at 1.18pm, and then the next stop will be Platform 4 at Hastings at 1.35pm, leaving at 1.44pm.

The steam train travelled through Hastings and St Leonards today SUS-191126-162553001

Pictured here is the Sussex Belle stopping at Hastings railway station in 2019.

If you see the Mayflower and have a photograph you wish to share with us, email it as a JPEG to [email protected]