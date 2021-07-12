Lightning damages electricity supply between Hastings and Ashford International

Trains between Hastings and Ashford International have been disrupted after lightning caused damage to the electricity supply.

By Stephen Wynn-Davies
Monday, 12th July 2021, 4:58 pm

Southern Railway said services between the two stations are subject to delays and cancellations, and a rail replacement bus service is in service.

The train operating company said disruption is expected until 7pm.

Passengers have been advised to check before they travel.

Southern Railway SUS-190828-145106001
