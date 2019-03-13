Landslip causing major disruption to train services between Hastings and Tunbridge Wells

Trains are not running between Hastings and Tunbridge Wells this evening (Wednesday, March 13) due to a landslip.

A tree fell on to the railway near Wadhurst earlier this afternoon, which has caused a landslip blocking the lines in both directions, according to Southeastern.

As a result, the line between Tunbridge Wells and Robertsbridge is closed in both directions and trains between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings are subject to major disruption. The disruption is expected to last until the end of the day, at least.

A Southeastern spokesman said: “A replacement bus service is in operation between Tunbridge Wells and Robertsbridge / Hastings. Unfortunately these services won’t be running to a specific timetable but every effort will be made to connect with the arrival of trains at Tunbridge Wells / Robertsbridge.

“Network Rail will be working for the rest of the day and overnight to re-open the line as quickly as possible, however there is a risk that repairs won’t be completed in time for tomorrow morning, so you may want to consider alternative options if you can.

“Our Control team are in constant contact with the engineers on site and we’ll update you just as soon as we have any further information.”

Passengers can use their tickets on Southern services between Hastings and Ashford, at no extra cost. From Ashford, tickets will be valid on trains towards Charing Cross and Victoria, but they will not be valid on high speed services.

The spokesman continued: “If you’re travelling to or from St Leonards or Hastings, we recommend you use the trains operated by Southern between London Victoria and Hastings, as this will be quicker than using the replacement bus services.

“Departures from London Victoria to Hastings are at :45 minutes past each hour, with the last train from Victoria at 22:46

“Departures from Hastings to London Victoria are at 18:15, 19:22 then at :22 minutes past each hour, with the last train from Hastings at 21:22

“You’ll be able to use your ticket on London Underground services between our London terminals to help complete your journey at no extra cost.”