Huw Merriman ‘cautiously welcomes’ plans to improve safety of A21

The MP for Bexhill and Battle has ‘cautiously welcomed’ the latest proposals to improve the safety of the A21.

Following a safety review of the A21, Highways England has put forward proposals to bring the major trunk road for the constituency up to a minimum three-star EuroRAP road safety standard,

Since the release of the Road Safety Foundation report on major trunk roads in England which cited the A21 as one of the highest risk roads in the country, Huw Merriman has looked to improve the safety of this road. For villages like Hurst Green, the report brings proposals including roundabouts at Coopers Corner and with the junction of the A265.

Mr Merriman said: “I welcome the latest proposals from Highways England which will help ease traffic congestion and improve safety of the A21.

“However, the community at Hurst Green is understandably sceptical that these measures will be put in place. Hurst Green has been disappointed on so many occasions by projects that have been put forward but don’t reach fruition such as the recent proposal to install average speed cameras along the length of the road from Flimwell to Hastings which was later rejected.

“As Highways England has not included this in their report, I will continue to lobby for a safer school zone.”

Mr Merriman recently met members of the parish council, Hurst Green CE Primary School and a representative from Highways England to discuss the proposals and ongoing concerns for the village.

While the parish councillors welcomed the proposals, they remain concerned about the speed limit outside the primary school and safety of children getting to and from the school.

Hurst Green Primary headteacher Allison Flack added: “As a school community, we have very real concerns about the safety of our pupils every single day. Cars, vans and lorries including large HGVs often speed through Hurst Green.

“Parents have no choice but to park on the A21 to drop off and pick up their children as there is a lack of parking in the village. The walk to school from other parts of the village is along a narrow pavement which is often blocked.

“Whilst it’s good to know that Highways England are looking to improve the safety of the road, I believe that more measures are needed outside the school.”

