Here’s which roads will be shut for Hastings Old Town Carnival

A number of roads will be closed due to Hastings Old Town Carnival

The borough council said the road closures will operate from 1pm to 6.30pm on Saturday, August 7.

Roads affected include All Saints Street, Breeds Place, Denmark Place, East Beach Street, East Parade, High Street, Marine Parade, Old London Road, Pelham Place, Rock-a-Nore Road, Sturdee Place, The Bourne, West Street, south end of Harold Road, Croft Road, and Swan Terrace.

The council said the roads may be closed for a limited time either side of these time periods to enable the organisers to set up and take down equipment.