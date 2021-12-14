Here’s how the new Queensway Gateway Road junction in St Leonards could look

The proposed junction. Picture from Sea Change Sussex SUS-211214-103257001

Sea Change Sussex said it is working with East Sussex County Council and National Highways to design the junction, which it said will improve traffic flows by opening the full extent of the Queensway Gateway (now officially named Whitworth Road).

The economic development company said its studies have shown the junction will perform well, handling traffic volumes forecast up to 2037, including during rush-hour periods.

Sea Change added the junction will be widened to create two unsignalised turn lanes for traffic heading north from Queensway Gateway onto the A21, and for northbound A21 vehicles heading west onto Queensway Gateway.

It will also incorporate a signalised turn lane for southbound A21 traffic heading west down Queensway Gateway and for Queensway Gateway traffic turning right to head southbound down the A21 towards Hastings.

Sea Change said the new junction will alleviate the current issues with southbound A21 traffic turning west into Junction Road and obstructing traffic heading into Hastings by providing a separate turn lane into Queensway Gateway for westbound vehicles.

It also believes that congestion on The Ridge will be substantially alleviated as vehicles travelling between Bexhill and the A21 will use Queensway Gateway instead.

Junction Road will be closed, which will particularly alleviate eastbound congestion on The Ridge as vehicles that currently queue to turn into Junction Road will be diverted along Queensway Gateway instead, Sea Change said.

Sea Change Sussex said construction to create the new junction will take eight weeks and can start when it receives permission from East Sussex County Council and National Highways.