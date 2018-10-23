Here’s why St Leonards bus lane signs have been covered up

Controversial bus lanes in St Leonards are still not fully operational – more than four months after work began.

Installation of the Bexhill Road bus lanes began back in June, and work was expected to last for 10 weeks.

But while the road markings have been in place since August, the accompanying road signs have been covered up with black bags and tape.

The signs were uncovered for a short while, before being concealed again – causing much confusion among road users as to whether the bus lanes are operational or not.

An East Sussex County Council spokesman said: “The signs have been covered up pending the completion of the legal process to bring into force the Traffic Regulation Order for the new bus lane.

“This is a standard process when new traffic regulations are introduced. We expect the order to be complete, the signs to be unveiled and the bus lane to be active, by mid-November.

“The signs should have been covered over as soon as they were put up, however due to an oversight by our contractor they were uncovered for a while. We’re sorry for any confusion caused.”

