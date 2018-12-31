Here’s why protesters will be at Hastings train station

Campaigners will be protesting against rising train fares on Wednesday (January 2) at Hastings station.

They said fares are increasing by 3.1 per cent and will be joining forces with campaigners from We Own It, the Association of British Commuters and NOR4NOR to organise the Rail Revolution: National Day of Action calling for radical reform.

A spokesman for Bring Back British Rail said: “Coinciding with the public consultation for the Government’s new ‘root and branch’ review of our railways: the Williams Rail Review, we’re calling on passengers all over the country to respond in favour of a re-unified national rail network run for people, not profit.

“Protests will take place at stations across the country, with a central one at London King’s Cross from 7.30am to 9am.”

The protest will take place at Hastings station from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

On Friday, January 18, campaigners are delivering its Care2 Petition to Re-nationalise our Railways, signed by 118,039 people to the Department for Transport.

To sign it visit www.bringbackbritishrail.org/care.