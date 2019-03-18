Hastings to Tunbridge Wells railway line reopens after two landslips

The railway line between Robertsbridge and Tunbridge Wells has reopened today (Monday, March 18) following two landslips.

There was major disruption to services running between Hastings and Tunbridge Wells last week after the first landslip, on Wednesday, March 13, blocked the line.

Network Rail was unable to start work clearing the obstruction straight away as the Earth was still moving, so the line between Robertsbridge and Tunbridge Wells was closed in both directions.

Over the weekend, Network Rail reported a second landslip about three quarters of a mile away from the first one at Wadhurst. As Network Rail had all the machinery it needed on site, work was able to take place on the second site from 5pm until midnight on Sunday, meaning the railway could reopen in time for Monday morning.

Customers affected by the closure can claim for compensation by visiting www.southeasternrailway.co.uk/delayrepay.

