Hastings to Charing Cross line to close again

Southeastern
Southeastern

No trains between Hastings, Battle and Tunbridge Wells will be running this Saturday (March 23).

Southeastern said the route is being closed due to engineering works.

As a result, buses will replace trains between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings.

Southeastern said because of limited road access, a minibus service will also run between Battle and Crowhurst.

The line was recently closed for several days due to landslips at Wadhurst.

In other news:

Cats in need of loving new homes in the Hastings and Rother area.

Homeless Hastings man who wrote note asking for work is offered a job.

Tributes paid to Hastings Observer and Sussex news legend Ann Terry.