Hastings collision: Three taken to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital following a collision in Hastings, the ambulance service has confirmed.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance (SECAmb) said ambulance crews attended Harold Road, Hastings, following reports of a road traffic collision at approximately 5.30pm yesterday (Thursday, January 24).

He said: “Three patients were taken to Conquest Hospital for their injuries.

“I’m afraid I can’t confirm details of their injuries.”

A police spokesman said all emergency services were sent to the scene of the collision, which blocked the road in both directions.

Traffic reports claimed one vehicle overturned in the collision.

Sussex Police has been approached for an update.

Related stories:

‘Three casualties’ after two-car Hastings collision