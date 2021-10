Fuel in Hastings, St Leonards, Bexhill and Sussex - here’s where you can get petrol

My George Street jeweller recollections from 1960s Hastings

Police search for wanted man James Maloney in the Hastings area

Hastings ‘sextortion’ victim told naked pictures would be put on internet for his friends and neighbours to see

BREAKING NEWS: Retail giant to open in Priory Meadow

Family’s concern for missing Melda from Hastings

New Bexhill cafe owner ‘gutted’ after vandals strike - ‘It’s been a kick in the teeth’

Conman demands Hastings dog owners pay £500 for safe return of their pets

Woman assaulted near Hastings Wetherspoon pub - police want to speak to these people

