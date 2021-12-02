Gatwick Airport’s 12-week public consultation on plans to bring existing Northern Runway into routine use closes

The company will now go through the thousands of responses in detail and make any necessary amends to its proposals before submitting a formal application to the Planning Inspectorate as part of the Development Consent Order process.

Gatwick expects to submit its application towards the end of 2022 and, as part of the application will produce a Consultation Report explaining the outcome of the consultation.

The consultation ran for 12 weeks, from 9 September 2021 until 23:59 on 1 December 2021, seeking public views on the proposals to bring Gatwick’s existing Northern Runway into routine use alongside its Main Runway by summer 2029. This would be for departing aircraft and would require the repositioning of its centre line further north by 12 metres, enabling dual runway operations with the airport’s Main Runway whilst meeting all international safety standards.

The low-impact plans are forecast to generate approximately 18,400 additional jobs by 2038 along with an additional expected £1.5bn GVA to the region. The project will be delivered in a sustainable way which helps to achieve the Government’s overall goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Stewart Wingate, CEO, Gatwick Airport said: “I would like to personally take this opportunity to extend thanks on behalf of everyone at Gatwick Airport to those who took time to share their thoughts and feedback as part of our public consultation.

"This feedback will now be analysed and will help inform the development of our plans.

“We will also be carrying out further environmental and modelling assessments and continue to engage with statutory authorities and other local consultees.”